See More Of Shawn Mendes In His Underwear For Calvin Klein

Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, and more appear in the new #MyTruth ad

May 9, 2019
Michael Cerio

Shawn Mendes is back once again in his "iconic underwear."

The "If I Can't Have You" singer is the star of another new ad from Calvin Klein, this time featured alongside Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Troye Sivan, and more. The #MyTruth campaign commercial shows Mendes with a white backdrop, showing swagger and he stalks the camera in only his Calvins. Eilish's "bad guy" soundtracks the ad as each artist or model shares their truth.

Related: Shawn Mendes Mailed Matty Healy the “Iconic Underpants” From His Calvin Klein Ad

Shawn recently sent Matty Healy of The 1975 the pair of underwear from his first Calvin Klein shoot as a gift, alongside a certificate of authenticity. The singer will kick off his self-titled tour in June along with Alessia Cara and Dan + Shay. You can find the full list of dates here.

For more on the tour and his also iconic hair, watch our exclusive talk with Shawn Mendes below.

