SCREENSHOTS: 'Us' Breaks Records At The Box Office

Jordan Peele's film makes over $71 million in its opening weekend

March 25, 2019
Michael Cerio
Categories: 
SCREENSHOTS

There's no double when it comes to the success of Us. The sophomore effort from Director Jordan Peele scored big at the box office, making $71.1 million in its opening weekend.

The film starring Lupita Nyong'oWinston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss broke a few records on its way to the top, most impressively having the largest opening for an original, R-rated film since Ted took in $54.4 million in 2012. That also makes it bigger than the breakout hit A Quiet Place, which held the title of top original horror film debut with $50.2 million when it premiered last year. It's also the third biggest R-rated horror opening ever, coming in behind last year's Halloween and 2017's edition of It.

The story of a family tormented by their doppelgängers is already off to quicker start than Peele's first film. Get Out debuted with $33.3 million in 2017, going on to total $176 million domestically and win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Us has had the second best opening weekend of the year after Captain Marvel. It will face a challenge from Disney's live-action version of Dumbo opening on Friday.

Tags: 
Entertainment
movies
US
jordan peele
Lupita Nyong’o

