SCREENSHOTS: The 'Stranger Things 3' Trailer Is Here With Mall Madness and a New Monster

"We're not kids anymore"

March 20, 2019
Michael Cerio
Categories: 
SCREENSHOTS

Things are changing in Hawkins. 

The trailer for Stranger Things 3 arrived on Wednesday, and everyone has pulled their summer clothes out of storage. Chief Hopper is rocking fresh threads, the pool is open, and Eleven finally has some real girlfriends. It's summertime, and the living is scary. With basement games of D&D being replaced by hangouts at the mall, the kids are in a hurry to grow up while Dustin hopes to hold on. But something is still lurking, and the upside down is still storming the sky.

Related: Is a 'Bird Box' Sequel Coming Soon?

Featuring the creepiest version possible of The Who's "Baba O'Riley", the 4th Of July is filled with real, dangerous fireworks and a frightening new monster in the halls. 

Stranger Things 3 premieres July 4th on Netflix.

Tags: 
Entertainment
TV
Stranger Things
Netflix

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 252 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet's Mom Never Let Him Live Down______. We Bring Back The "Wheel of Bad Impressions!" The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 251 The Chet Buchanan Show
Someone Gets Butt-Hurt During The Show. Kayla Has Been Holding On To Grudges for 17 Years. The Chet Buchanan Show
Doughp's Kelsey Witherow Talks Mental Health with Audrey; Mar. 18, 2019 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 250 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes