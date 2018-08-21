Post Malone Has Landed

Post Malone landed safely at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY this afternoon after his plane was forced into an emergency landing after reportedly blowing two tires.

The plane with 16 people on board was diverted to Massachusetts originally, then ultimately New York after taking off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. The plane circled the airport to burn off fuel for the landing.

TMZ reports rapper Post Malone, who performed last night on the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, was en route to London for the Reading and Leeds Festivals later this week.

Post Malone's private jet completes a successful emergency landing ---- pic.twitter.com/a0ILcBMhZ0 — Owen (@Owen300513) August 21, 2018

