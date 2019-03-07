New Twitter Account Tracks Which Dogs You Can Pet in Video Games

Finally someone is answering the real questions

March 7, 2019
Michael Cerio
Video Game Dog

© Vasiliy Budarin | Dreamstime.com

What is the point of a dog you can't pet?

Without petting, we are left to just be the creep that makes noises and smiles insanely as our four-legged friends walk into our lives. It's a car you can't drive, the ice cream you can't eat, an ultimate injustice in this world and any other. They might as well be goldfish without this simple, most basic expression of animal affection.

Related: The Official Trailer for 'Game Of Thrones' Final Season Is Here

There are dogs all over the world of video games, however, as a cruel joke some are straight unpettable. In a digital world of endless possibilities, the idea of featuring a dog in a game that you can't have a meaningful interaction with seems silly and a waste of time. Thankfully, some saint on Twitter is working on identifying these situations, so that you might adjust your expectations or maybe even avoid altogether. With the @CanYouPetTheDog account, someone is attempting to create "a catalog of pettable and non-pettable dogs in video games" according to their bio. "A manual button press resulting in visual representation of petting is required for affirmation."

Here are a few examples of this important work.

 

This is helpful for humans, as an encounter with any dog is immediately disappointing without a pet. Let us all follow @CanYouPetTheDog, and help them with this important work.

Tags: 
Entertainment
video games
dog

Recent Podcast Audio
The First Ever "Playground Insults" The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 243 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence Is No Longer The Golden Knights Jinx. Uhhhhh, This Is The 4th Wedding... Do I Have to Go? Gary Spivey Is LIVE In Studio. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 242 The Chet Buchanan Show
Valets Are Doing WHAT In Your Car...? Do Kayla's and Lil' Jess' Moms Know What "Netflix and Chill" means? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 241 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes