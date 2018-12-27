Miley Cyrus is Married

Reverse the "Wrecking Ball", love is alive and Miley is married.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shared wedding photos on Wednesday, showing off their sneak-attack nuptials in a few select classic black and white photos.

The pair met while filming the Nicolas Sparks adaptation "The Last Song" in 2009. After a decade of dating on and off, the author shared his own congratulations for the couple after the photos emerged.

The ceremony is said to have taken place on Sunday the 23rd in the singer's Nashville home. Miley also posted a video of herself dancing in her wedding dress to recent collaborator Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk." The producer returned the favor with his own congratulations.

special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo @MileyCyrus @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/zpBnK0bHA6 — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 26, 2018

Ronson and Cyrus released "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" earlier this month, and performed the song together on Saturday Night Live.

