Maren Morris Crashes Niall Horan's Set During Final Tour Stop

The "Seeing Blind" singers say goodbye with a laugh

September 25, 2018
Michael Cerio
Maren Morris And Niall Horan

© Sipa USA

The Flicker tour has come to a close for Niall Horan and Maren Morris, but not without one last gram-worthy moment between the two.

At a stop in Tampa, Morris turned Horan's performance of "Slow Hands" into "Big Hands", taking the stage with some oversized Mickey Mouse gloves for some choreographed accompaniment.

"We love you because you’re a true artist" Morris wrote. "You let your light and humor take everyone on a journey each show."

Now with the tour over, Morris is set to head out on vacation with her husband Ryan Hurd. Maren married the singer-songwriter in Nashville in March.

 

 

 

 

 

Related: 2018 CMT Artists of the Year Recipients Announced

Tags: 
maren morris
Niall Horan
Flicker

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 161 The Chet Buchanan Show
Tyson Beckford swings by to chat. Kayla's Boyfriend delivers some "Hot Takes." Spence thinks Jimmy Garoppolo's Ex is asking for Karma. The Chet Buchanan Show
Tyson Beckford on the Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 160 The Chet Buchanan Show
Should Maroon 5 give up part of their Halftime performance for Cardi B? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 159 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes