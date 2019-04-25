Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy Join Martin Garrix for "Summer Days"

Macklemore, Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy and producer Martin Garrix have joined forces for the sun-drenched new song, "Summer Days."

Over a rubbery bassline, Stump flexes that falsetto as he sings about summer love, before Macklemore comes in with bars about sundresses and sunshine, all with an undertow of complication. "You could look in my eyes, see I'm some mess" he raps. "Couple of broken people trying to complete each other under one breath."

The trio blend perfectly for a summer-set vibe, riding a washed out haze for a beachside soundtrack. This is the second big collaboration of 2019 for Stump, who is also a part of Lil Peep's posthumous "I've Been Waiting" along with iLoveMakonnen.

"Summer Days" is now available everywhere.