Lizzo Bares All For New Album Cover

'Cuz I Love You' is out on April 19th

February 13, 2019
Michael Cerio

Lizzo has been gaining steam since her single "Juice" was released last month. 

The unapologetic soul-pop banger has been spreading, thanks to an infectious hook, joyous bounce, and a nostalgic and hilarious music video. After years of building, the time seems prime for Lizzo to level up. Her sassy ans strong approach to pop music deserves a bigger spotlight, and the inescapable flavor of "Juice" seems like a perfect entry point.

Related: Chance The Rapper Clears Out Store for Fiancée's Shopping Spree, Dances to “Baby Shark”

Tuesday Lizzo revealed the cover to her upcoming album, Cuz I Love You. Her third album is due out on April 19th.

In addition to the new album, Lizzo will go on tour in April, starting with a performance at Coachella. You can find the full list of dates here.

The singer will also release the album's title track later this week. You can watch a preview below.

Tags: 
pop
Hip hop
Lizzo
juice
Cuz I Love You

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 229 The Chet Buchanan Show
Lil' Jess Picks Her Man In "The Masked Lover" AND It's Possible The Entire Show Knows Nothing About Hair Bands. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 228 The Chet Buchanan Show
Found Him!! The 3rd And Final Contestant In "The Masked Lover." The Chet Buchanan Show
Lil' Jess Finds Her 2nd Suitor in "The Masked Lover." Anna's Parents Are Straight HOARDERS Yo! The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 227 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes