Lil Peep, iLoveMakonnen, and Fall Out Boy Join Forces for "I’ve Been Waiting"

“I don’t know, this one really, really hit me hard. He’s so young” Pete Wentz told EW after the passing of Lil Peep in 2017.

Over a year later and the death of the young star is still be felt throughout different communities, but more music continues to emerge posthumously. Today Wentz and Fall Out Boy join the Come Over When You're Sober singer on a new track, alongside iLoveMakonnen.

Related: WORLD PREMIERE: Cage The Elephant Erupt on Hypnotic New "Ready To Let Go"

"I've Been Waiting" likely comes from the previously-teased album between iLoveMakonnen and Lil Peep, and sees the two blend with Fall Out Boy for an emotional blend of styles. Check out the bouncy but longing song below.