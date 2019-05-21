Lil Nas X Buys Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati to Celebrate "Old Town Road"

Most people use Postmates to deliver Chipotle, but most people don't have number one money like Lil Nas X.

The "Old Town Road" rapper rolled up to the home of collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus to help deliver something special via the delivery service. Together they shocked Cyrus with a Maserati parked in his driveway.

The car is a gift for helping to push the viral Country Trap song to number one on the Billboard Chart for a seventh week. TMZ was there to capture the moment on Monday night.

Related: Lil Nas X Blasts Past Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran on YouTube

Friday, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus released the cameo-filled video for "Old Town Road." Already it has racked up over 44 million views, and remains one of the top trending clips on YouTube.

On Monday, Lil Nas X also announced a partial tracklist for his upcoming EP, and teased a big guest star featured on the project. "I’m on a song with one of my favorite artists ever" he tweeted. "I’m not allowed to talk about it but he’s a legend and genius. Thankful for this opportunity."

The EP is titled 7, and is due out next month. So far, X has teased tracks titled "panini", "bring u down", and "rodeo."