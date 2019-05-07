Jared Leto Carried His Own Head at the Met Gala

The Thirty Seconds To Mars singer was a star at the annual event

May 7, 2019
Michael Cerio

There were lots of looks at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday night, but only one star brought two heads.

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars arrived in a silk red Gucci gown, carrying a replica of his own head on the carpet.

Related: Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto and Courtney Love Appear in New Gucci Ad

The prosthetic head is a continuation of the designer's Fashion Week show earlier this year, where Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele had models carrying copies of their own head during the runway presentation. Still, nobody rocks an extra head like Leto, proving to be the ultimate accessory for the evening.

Earlier this year, Leto appeared in a Gucci ad alongside Lana Del Rey and Courtney Love.

Thirty Seconds To Mars take their tour to Europe in June for a string of festival show. You can find their full list of upcoming dates here.

