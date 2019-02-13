Hear Juice WRLD Get Woozy and Warm on "Robbery"

Juice WRLD has returned with "Robbery", a passionate plea featuring the singer declaring the hold of love over a swerving piano. The song is our first sample of A Deathrace For Love, the upcoming 20-plus track album due later this year.

The "Lucid Dreams" singer has explained that he recorded the whole album in four days, barely sleeping, with a long list of collaborators. Later this month, he will hit the road with Nicki Minaj in Europe.

A Deathrace For Love is Juice WRLD's follow-up to his debut Goodbye & Good Riddance, which was released in May of last year. Since then his career has hit another stratosphere, releasing a collaborative album with Future, becoming an in-demand feature, and climbing the charts all his own.

"It's truly every part of my soul. Not just one part. Every part of my personality, not just one part" Juice WRLD tells Zane Lowe about his upcoming album. "Every area of my brain, not just one part. It's like a Picasso painting."

A Deathrace For Love is due out on March 8th.