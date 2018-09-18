See The Harry Styles With Farm Animal Pictures You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Life

The “Sweet Creature” singer poses with a pig and a lamb for Gucci

September 18, 2018
Michael Cerio
Harry Styles

© Press Association

Harry Styles is featured in the new Gucci menswear campaign, and he’s got a few adorable co-stars.

The singer was photographed in the gardens of Villa Lante, located in central Italy. Posing alongside the fountains on the property, Styles holds a miniature pig and small lamb.

You can see more of the photos from Glen Luchford below, and please keep your “G.O.A.T. with a lamb” jokes quiet so we can all enjoy in our own way.

This is Harry’s second Gucci campaign this year, but his first in Italy with a lamb. The first was in North London with a chicken.

It’s like a game of sexy livestock Clue, with Styles as the star. We’re here for it.

Related: Celebrating #8YearsofOneDirection: A Collection of the Best Tweets

Tags: 
Harry Styles
Gucci

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla thinks selling the ex-engagement ring is dirty money... Chet & Spence thinks you should go to Maui. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 156 The Chet Buchanan Show
Andy Cohen on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 155 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who just KILLS the movie for you? The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence wrote his best Song of the Week probably EVER. And why isn't Kayla satisfied with Jacob the Movie Guy? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes