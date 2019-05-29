Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks Perform Together Again in Rome

New best friends link up for some classics

May 29, 2019
Michael Cerio
Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks

The friendship on display at this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony between Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks has gone international.

After a speech about the Fleetwood Mac singer in Cleveland in March, Styles and Nicks have come together again in Rome for another performance. The pair performed at the after-party for the Gucci Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at The Capitoline Museums in Rome, offering up a duet on "Landslide" and "Stop Dragging My Heart Around."

Harry Styles is one of the new faces of Gucci fragrance, and was there for the fashion show along with Elton John and Zoe Saldana.

Styles and Nicks also collaborated at the ceremony for the Hall of Fame, at the 2018 MusiCares tribute to Fleetwood Mac, and during one of Styles' shows at the Troubadour in West Hollywood in 2017. It's a relationship that Styles spoke about during his induction speech, saying "“If you’re lucky enough to know her, she’s always there for you. She knows what you need, advice, a little wisdom, a blouse, a shawl — she’s got you covered."

“He’s Mick (Fleetwood)’s and my love child,” Nicks told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

