Halsey And Kelsea Ballerini Are Drinking Wine And Singing Together Again

The budding friendship between Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini is continuing to blossom, and we are absolutely here for it.

The "Without Me" singer and the Country songstress posted a video of themselves singing a classic cut from The Wreckers on Wednesday, belting out "Leave The Pieces" with wine glasses in hand.

The living room singing set is just the latest example of awesomeness between these two powerhouse stars, and really just their most recent clutch karaoke performance. The pair posted pictures from a late night slay session earlier in the year when they took on Kid Rock and the Dixie Chicks. Both will also be featured on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show which airs December 2nd on ABC.