Halsey and Juice WRLD Update "Without Me" to Celebrate Hitting Number One

This week Halsey hit number one on the Billboard Chart, marking her first song as the lead to land in the top spot.

"I'm speechless" she tweeted as "Without Me" became the biggest song in the country. "This song came out of a very lonely place and the past few weeks have showed me just how loved and supported I could be. Thank you guys for everything. I don’t even know what to say."

Now the singer is celebrating with an updated edition of the single, featuring "Lucid Dreams" rapper Juice WRLD. "Nothing quite like celebrating a #1 by having one of your favorite artists ask to jump on it" she wrote on Tuesday. "When the events that inspired 'Without Me' went down, this artist helped me through it all. Now that the song is #1 this only seemed fitting to release."

when the events that inspired Without Me went down, this artist helped me through it all. now that the song is #1 this only seemed fitting to release... thanks @JuiceWorlddd -- https://t.co/oc8LCbao4v — h (@halsey) January 9, 2019

The somber skills of Juice WRLD fit snugly inside the emotional "Without Me", echoing the embattled relationship Halsey sings about throughout the song. The updated version of the song is now available everywhere.