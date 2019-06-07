Fans Want a Lady Gaga Relationship After Bradley Cooper Splits With Irina Shayk

According to People, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have ended their relationship after four years of dating. The couple will share custody of their two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, and are said to be "amicably working out" the arrangement.

Already, fans on Twitter are anxious to find Cooper someone new, and they only have one person in mind. All across the internet they are pitching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper as a couple, hoping that the A Star Is Born co-stars will officially find each other now that they are both single. Earlier this week, Gaga addressed her own split with Christian Carino at an unplanned show in Las Vegas. “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time” she said before a cover of "Someone to Watch Over Me." Timing is everything, and Twitter is ready.

lady gaga diving into bradley cooper's dms now that he's single pic.twitter.com/B8fLxQf5O2 — Callum Reidy (@callummmreidy) June 7, 2019

Lady Gaga checking Bradley Cooper’s relationship status online and seeing that he’s now single pic.twitter.com/PHQ23Ip5pn — Boston Gay Boy --️‍-- (@BostonGayBoy) June 7, 2019

If Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper don’t get together by the end of this year i’m never listening to shallow ever again — jaimee delorge (@jaimeedelorge) June 7, 2019

I can’t believe I’m tweeting about a potential straight relationship during #Pride but, Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend broke up. Lady Gaga is single. Seems like the perfect time to bring this back. pic.twitter.com/HOtZLgW48x — José Alonso Muñoz (@munozjose) June 7, 2019

Earlier this year, Gaga denied any kind of romantic relationship with Cooper, after an emotional performance together of "Shallow" at the Oscars renewed speculation. Their chemistry on stage and on the screen is undeniable, but only time will tell what the future holds for both.

Their film, A Star Is Born, captured $215 million domestically at the box office. The soundtrack reached over one million in actual album sales and is considered one of the most successful of the year. "Shallow" won Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars.