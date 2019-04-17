BTS Style Secret: How Do They Get That Perfect Hair?

Kacey Musgraves wants answers.

In the exclusive video above, the Album Of The Year GRAMMY winner helped us get to the bottom of one of the biggest BTS secrets. How do they get that perfect hair?

Related: BTS: Fan ARMY Means 'Everything' to Us

"I like all your colors a lot" smiles Musgraves.

"Korea has one of the best hair desigers in the world" they respond glowingly. "And we have the best shampoos in the world."

The boys and their angelic locks will be on full display at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1st in Las Vegas. The K-pop force will join Halsey for the first ever performance together of "Boy With Luv." The lead single from their Map of the Soul: Persona album devastated the internet when it was released on Friday morning, and smashed the record for most views in 24 hours on YouTube.

Now that they've shared secrets, maybe there's more to this relationship between BTS and Kacey Musgraves. "Also we should collab" Musgraves says with confidence in the clip above. "Think about it."

They seem more than willing. "Please" pleads RM in response to the potential collaboration. "We're jealous of your trophies" he laughs. "So many."

Both artists are at the top of their game, and could likely cross paths at the Billboard Music Awards next month. Musgraves is nominated for Top Country Female Artist. When this thing actually goes down, just remember you heard it here first. It all happens Wednesday May 1st on NBC.

Speaking of fierce females at the top of their game, BTS also took us inside their "Boy With Luv" video featuring Halsey. Watch them talk about their first meetings and their mutual appreciation below. Map Of The Soul: Persona is now available everywhere.