For The Children: A Wu-Tang Documentary Is Coming This Week

A celebration of 25 years of 36 chambers

November 7, 2018
Michael Cerio
Wu-Tang Clan

Steven Ferdman / Stringer

Down to the day, Friday will mark 25 years since we first entered the Wu-Tang.

When 36 Chambers dropped straight from the slums of Shaolin, there was no way to know the influence and phenomenon the Wu-Tang Clan would create. The years of hip hop excellence, the network of MCs, even a streaming TV show and a makeup line, it all was built on the foundation of Enter The Wu-Tang which was released on November 9th, 1993.

To honor the historic day in hip hop history, the group will debut a new documentary, For The Children: 25 Years of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), on November 9th. The film will go in-depth on the landmark album and the lasting impact of the Wu. "I think that the wick is lit, and I think it's gonna continue to burn for generations" says RZA in the film's trailer.

Related: Introducing The Wu-Tang Clan Makeup Collection You Didn't Know You Needed

The short film will be available on YouTube, and will feature Wu-Tang, and other artists like A$AP Rocky and Joey Bada$$ exploring the album.

Tags: 
Wu-Tang Clan

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 189 The Chet Buchanan Show
We've heard from Emily, we've heard from Dashawn... and now his ex- speaks. The Chet Buchanan Show
FINALLY!! It's the last day of Negative Political Ads. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 188 The Chet Buchanan Show
He gave his number out during WHAT? Kayla just won't let Early Christmas go. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episdoe 187 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes