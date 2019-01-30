Chance The Rapper Makes It Hot With The Backstreet Boys, Debuts Doritos Super Bowl Ad

The Backstreet Boys renaissance continues this weekend, as the group updates their classic "I Want It That Way" with some hot new bars from Chance The Rapper for a Super Bowl commercial from Doritos.

The song gets some added spice and bounce, but the crew still find time for an airport hangar hang, like old times.

Last Friday, the Backstreet Boys dropped their latest album DNA, a confident collection of infectious and affecting songs that has been years in the making. We had a chance to talk with Nick, Howie, AJ, Brian, and Kevin about their new album, and the things that have changed since the "I Want It That Way" days. Check it out.