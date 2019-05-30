Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson Get Together for Heatbreak Anthem "Find U Again"

Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson have gotten an early jump on this week's pop arms race. The duo has debuted their collaboration, "Find U Again."

"Find U Again" is the latest cut from Ronson's Late Night Feelings album that's due out on June 21st. He's previously released singles featuring Lykke Li and the Miley Cyrus hit, "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.".

Over a growling low end, Cabello laments the loss of another with dynamic vocals and profile-ready quotes like, "this crush is kinda crushing me." It's a steamy but sad heartbreak anthem that's dancefloor, or bedroom floor approved.

The song is co-written by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, who has previously worked with Lady Gaga, Kanye West, and others.

For Cabello, this is her second new song of the year and a potential preview of her sophomore album that she's been working on. The "Havana" singer has been in the studio crafting the follow-up to her self-titled smash for the past few months.

"Find U Again" is now available everywhere.