The BTS Dolls From Mattel Are Here, and the ARMY Is Divided

Can you handle the hair?

March 26, 2019
Michael Cerio
BTS

Ethan Miller / Staff

Finally after weeks of speculation, Mattel has revealed their collection of BTS dolls. 

Wearing clothing inspired by the group's “IDOL” video, the 7 figures are here and available to purchase soon. With bright, vibrant colors and details down to the dimples, the BTS dolls will retail at $19.99.

The first reactions from the ARMY are in, and they are passionate as always. Some are extremely appreciative for the tribute to the K-pop phenomenons, while others think the figures don't quite measure up to the BTS standard. Almost everyone agrees, they are not here for the hair.

We are at the beginning of a very big chapter for BTS. The group will release their new album Map of the Soul: Persona on April 12th, and have already set a course towards a number one debut. Pre-orders for the new album eclipsed 2.5 million in the first five days, which all but assures them the top spot when it is released

BTS is also set to make history as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live next month, marking the first time a K-pop group has been featured on the show. They will also tour the US on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour, which will make stops in Pasadena, Chicago, and New Rutherford, NJ in May.

 

Tags: 
pop
BTS
mattel
dolls

