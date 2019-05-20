Ariana Grande Wears a Space Suit and Plays "NASA" at NASA

Before taking the Sweetener World Tour to Houston on Sunday night, Ariana Grande made a stop at Mission Control.

The "7 rings" singer visited NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday, posting video of herself in a space suit, with her own track "NASA" serving as background music.

The song from her thank u, next album asks for space, but Grande got it literally as they suited her up and let her explore the facility. "My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more" she wrote on Instagram. "What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around.”

Last week, Grande took another detour as the Sweetener World Tour makes its way across Texas. According to posts on Instagram, she was tipping 100 dollar bills at a drag show in San Antonio. The tour continues across the country into July, before a stop at Lollapalooza and a string of dates in Europe. You can see the full list of upcoming shows here.