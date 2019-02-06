Ariana Grande Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Video for "7 Rings"

Plus, why the "thank u, next" singer will not be performing at the GRAMMYs

February 6, 2019
Michael Cerio

We knew that the "7 Rings" video from Ariana Grande looked like a party, and it turns out it was.

The Sweetener singer released a 10 minute behind-the-scenes video on Wednesday, showing all the champagne sipping and street dancing that went into the clip for her latest single. All the rings are there, as is the massive ponytail, and a special sweet gift for director Hannah Lux Davis. It's a house party we can't stop reliving.

The revealing look at "7 Rings" drops at the same time as reports that Grande will not perform or attend this year's GRAMMY Awards. According to Variety, the "thank u, next" singer was unable to come to an agreement on song choice with the show's producers, and opted out of a performance. An insider tells Variety that Grande felt “insulted” when producers initially refused to let her perform “7 Rings.” After compromising on a medley, the singer is said to have ultimately pulled the plug on being a part of the show.

In a tweet last month, Grande denied ever being set to perform at the show.

Ariana Grande is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.

 

