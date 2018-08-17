Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With “Natural Woman”

It’s officially Sweetener season y’all.

Ariana Grande is back with her fourth studio album, Sweetener, and the lead up has been amazing.

She provided a soundtrack to Titanic, she got carried out of Carpool Karaoke, and she got engaged. It’s been the summer of Ariana.

Last night she made one last late night stop before the album release with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show. Before dishing about meeting fiancé Pete Davidson or breaking down her new album, she provided a touching tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The show opened with Grande alongside The Roots for a cover of “Natural Woman”. Franklin passed away earlier Thursday at 76.

According to TMZ, it took some convincing to get Ariana to perform, as she was still very emotional about losing one of her heroes. In the end it was Roots Drummer Questlove who talked the singer into the soulful song. She is said to have left the stage in tears immediately after it ended.

Later on the show, Ariana did sit down with Jimmy for a listening party and discussion about the album. She also discussed the story behind the track “Pete Davidson” and meeting her fiancé. “I left and I jokingly said to my tour manager, I’m marrying him” she says of meeting Davidson in the writer’s room of SNL. “One-hundred percent.”

The feeling was mutual according to a new interview with GQ, in which Davidson says he proposed when they first met.

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.' I sent her a picture [of engagement rings>. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.'" https://t.co/D7wpPLJvlv — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 16, 2018

Sweetener featuring “Pete Davidson” and many more is available everywhere.