McDonald's Can Save You $5 on Your Bite of Las Vegas Ticket
Find out how to get your $20 Bite ticket at these locations now!
August 14, 2019
Want to save $5 off your Bite of Las Vegas ticket? Just swing by McDonald's and pick up your discount now!
If you stop in at one of the participating greater Las Vegas-area McDonald's locations, just check out the Bite of Las Vegas display inside for your code word to get $5 off your general admission ticket to Bite 2019 on Sept. 14 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center!
Get on this offer now -- VIP tickets are already gone and this discount is the ONLY way to score tickets for just $20 (plus taxes and fees).
You can grab your discount at any of these area McDonald's restaurants:
- MLK/Craig: 1406 W. Craig Rd.
- Rancho: 2851 W. Washington
- Alta/Decatur: 4775 Alta Dr.
- Paseo: 2650 W. Sahara
- Henderson Walmart: 540 Marks St.
- Maryland & Katie: 3815 S. Maryland Pkwy
- Walmart Eastern: 2310 E. Serene Ave.
- East Lake Mead: 1003 E. Lake Mead Blvd.
- Sahara/Rainbow: 2340 S. Rainbow Blvd.
- Paradise: 2248 Paradise Rd.
- Sahara/Maryland: 1195 E. Sahara Ave.
- Arville: 4401 W. Sahara Ave.
- Charleston/Eastern: 2050 E. Charleston Blvd.
- Washington/Buffalo: 7530 W. Washington Ave.
- Ann/Simns: 2836 W. Ann Rd.
- Trop & Pecos: 3229 E. Tropicana Ave.
- Trop & 115: 3451 W. Tropicana Ave.
- Trop/Maryland: 4855 S. Maryland Pkwy
- Charleston/MLK: 1601 W. Charleston Blvd.
- Sunset/Eastern: 2550 E. Sunset Blvd.
- Windmill/Eastern: 8120 S. Eastern Ave.
- Russell & Eastern: 6005 S. Eastern Ave.
- Meadows Mall: 4300 Meadows Ln.
- Paradise/Twain: 3700 Paradise Rd.
- Walmart: 1807 W. Craig Rd.
- Cheyenne: 911 E. Cheyenne