EXCLUSIVE: What’s Cookin’ in Panic! At The Disco’s “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” Video?

Panic! At The Disco dropped “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” last month along with a violently fun, Tarantino-esque music video.

The song is straight fire, but with the video comes our burning questions, like what would frontman Brendon Urie do on a Saturday night if not on tour? Would he be cooking like he was in the song’s video? And speaking of—what’s cookin’ in that kitchen, Brendon?

Don’t you hate it when kicking some @ss interferes with dinner? Yeah, we do too. But one thing we don’t hate is the “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” music video. Give it another watch below!

Into the song? There’s more to come: Eleven Panic! At The Disco tracks are coming in the form of the band’s sixth studio album, Pray for the Wicked, June 22—pre-order your copy here!

Following the album’s release, the band will tour with A R I Z O N A and Hayley Kiyoko beginning July 11 in Minneapolis. See the full list of dates here.