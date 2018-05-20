EXCLUSIVE: Hey, Bishop Briggs! Here's BTS' Skincare Regimen

Bishop Briggs asked, and we got the answers straight from BTS

May 20, 2018
Maura O'Malley
Bishop Briggs recently asked BTS a question that we neve​r knew we needed to ask. And we Love Bishop Briggs, so when she needs answers, we hook a girl up! 

Rather, BTS hooked it up for us backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop stars sat down to explain how they keep their skin lookin' so fresh, and you can find out their secret(s) in our exclusive interview below!

So there you have it, Bishop Briggs, BTS fans, and skincare aficionados.

We'll have more coverage headed your way!!

