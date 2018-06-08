EXCLUSIVE: 5 Things You Didn't Know About American Authors

Last month, American Authors unveiled their single, “Deep Water,” and if you haven’t heard it yet, you definitely need to give it a listen (below).

But before we get to that, let’s talk about the band, shall we?

We recently had the chance to chat with the guys, and we walked away highly educated and entirely entranced by their new song. You’ll hear all about the relatable new track in the exclusive interview below. Plus, you’ll get a feel for which bands American Authors are diggin’ at the moment, from Nothing But Thieves to lovelytheband and tons more!

Fingers crossed we’ll have new American Authors music soon! Until then, check out “Deep Water” below.