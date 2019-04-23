Mark Your Calendar, the 2019 Life is Beautiful Lineup is Here

You’ve got months to plan so you’ve no excuses for missing the 2019 Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, especially after seeing the lineup of headliners making their debuts (and returning) to Downtown Las Vegas.

This year’s crop features festival favorite Chance the Rapper, who will be making his third Life is Beautiful appearance (that’s gotta be a record, right?), alongside “Ocean Eyes” singer Billie Eilish, Drai’s Nightclub residents Lil Wayne and Rae Sremmurd, Life is Beautiful 2013 headliner Janelle Monáe, Portugal. The Man, Die Antwoord, The Black Keys, “Happy Now” artist (and Hakkasan Group resident) Zedd, Palms resident DJ Slushii, Louis the Child, and even Toto.

That’s right, you’ll want to “Hold the Line” for Toto.

That’s just scratching the surface, by the way, as Life is Beautiful is set to host more than 70 artists and groups on its stages. A complete list of performers can be found on the festival’s website.

We’re still waiting to see the festival schedule (Life Is Beautiful will be held September 20-22), so we don’t yet know when your favorite artists will take the stage. For now, only The Black Keys have been confirmed to perform on Saturday, September 21.

Life is Beautiful regulars also know it’s not all about the music. In addition to the Culinary Village and art attractions, the 2019 festival will welcome some of pop culture’s most recognized personalities, including the hosts of Pod Save America, comedians Desus & Mero, and Queer Eye grooming god Jonathan Van Ness; with Cirque du Soleil also on tap to appear.

Tickets to the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival start at $275 for General Admission, with VIP ($595), VIP+(1,295), and the crème de la crème ALL-IN ($2,750) packages available when sales begin Thursday, April 25.