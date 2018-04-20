LISTEN: Taylor Swift Teams Up With Country Stars Sugarland for Breakup Song, "Babe"

Taylor Swift has gone country once again! Well... sort of.



Taylor's vocals are featured on the just released country song, titled "Babe." The popular country duo, Sugarland (Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush), dropped the track today (April 20). The star power attached to "Babe" does not end there, by the way. Pat Monahan of Train actually co-wrote the track with Taylor.

"We’ve never put someone else’s song on a Sugarland record, but we were immediately interested in ‘Babe’ the first time we heard it!” said Jennifer Nettles. “This one really felt like it belonged so we saved it for the final afternoon of our recording session; a special time for us.”

We recently caught up with Sugarland during ACM Awards weekend in Las Vegas to get the inside scoop on Taylor's involvement in "Babe":





What's next for Taylor? Well, she's busy gearing up for her Reputation Tour, which kicks off on May 8.



