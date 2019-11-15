Why is Your Man Buying Flowers for Another Woman?
Two Cents with Lil Jess
November 15, 2019
Imagine this, your BFF was just cheated on by her boyfriend and is completely heartbroken. YOUR boyfriend offers to buy your BFF flowers to cheer her up. Is this a problem for you? Well, some folks on Twitter are not happy with this kind gesture. And, Lil Jess, from The Chet Buchanan Show, isn't taking their side!
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/tanyachen/boyfriend-bought-flowers-for-her-friend-twitter-backlash