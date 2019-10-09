They'll Never Find Out
Should We Fire The Babysitter?
October 9, 2019
Our babysitter's boyfriend showed up at our house while we were out. And, she did not tell us he was coming over; we saw him on our ring camera. Should we terminate her?
