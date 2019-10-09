They'll Never Find Out

Should We Fire The Babysitter?

October 9, 2019
Lil Jess
Our babysitter's boyfriend showed up at our house while we were out.  And, she did not tell us he was coming over; we saw him on our ring camera. Should we terminate her? 

