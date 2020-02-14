The World's Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey

Will Lil Jess Find Love in 2020

February 14, 2020
Lil Jess
Lil Jess
Categories: 
Audio
Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show Podcast
Entertainment
Features
Two Cents with Lil Jess

Every Thursday at 8:45am The Chet Buchanan Show invites you to call in and speak with The World's Greatest Psychic, Gary Spivey.  Since it was Super Love Week on the show, Chet Buchanan asked Gary if he could help out his producer, Lil Jess, in her quest to find love.  We think Lil Jess is VERY happy with her reading!

Feel free to contact Gary Spivey at (800) 827.4279 and text "GARY" to 797979 for meditations.

 

Tags: 
Lil Jess
gary spivey
The Chet Buchanan Show
Psychic
Medium
Spiritual Healer
Love
2020
Psychic Reading
Jessica Rose
KLUC
The World's Greatest Psychic
Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine's Day