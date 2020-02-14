Every Thursday at 8:45am The Chet Buchanan Show invites you to call in and speak with The World's Greatest Psychic, Gary Spivey. Since it was Super Love Week on the show, Chet Buchanan asked Gary if he could help out his producer, Lil Jess, in her quest to find love. We think Lil Jess is VERY happy with her reading!

Feel free to contact Gary Spivey at (800) 827.4279 and text "GARY" to 797979 for meditations.