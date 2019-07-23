Spence's Challenge Questions: July 23rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (7/29) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Tuesday's questions for you to reference:

1) David Spade says he still gets trolled at least three times a week over whose death?

A: CHRIS FARLEY

2) Pictures of Prince George have stirred controversy because he's wearing what?

A: AN ENGLAND WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER JERSEY

3) Chelsea Clinton announced she gave birth to a baby boy Monday. How many kids does she have?

A: THREE

4) Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhardt have split. What show do they co-star on?

A: RIVERDALE

5) It seems like they have stores everywhere. Which retail chain plans to close up to 900 of them by the end of next year?

A: GNC