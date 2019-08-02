Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, August, 2nd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (8/5) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Today's questions for you to reference:

1) Which strip headliner finally sold their mansion for $25 million and took a big loss on it?

A: GWEN STEFANI

2) What company bought food delivery service Caviar for $410 million?

A: DOOR DASH

3) Harley Race was an 8 time World Campion and is in the Hall of Fame. What did he do?

A: PRO WRESTLER

4) What famous actor has gone to court to defend themselves against a claim that they hid millions in a Swiss bank account?

A: KEVIN COSTNER

5) The biggest name in online gaming is switching streaming platforms from Twitch to Mixer. What's his name?

A: NINJA