Japanese Billionaire Is Looking for a New Girlfriend

Chet Buchanan told Lil Jess about the Japanese billionaire looking for a new girlfriend to take to the moon and she wasted no time completing the online application.

His name is Yusaku Maezawa. He's the guy who kicked off 2020 by giving away $9 million for a "social experiment" on twitter. Well, now he's looking for love. The winner will take a trip with him to the moon, yes girl, the moon!!! https://nypost.com/2020/01/12/billionaire-yusaku-maezawa-wants-a-girlfriend-to-fly-to-moon-with-him-on-spacex/

You must be a woman, single, 20 or over, have a bright personality and always positive, interested in going into space and able to participate in the preparation for it, want to enjoy life to the fullest, and be someone who wishes for world peace. If this is you, the application link is below. Application closes this Friday, January 17th.

Good luck to you and Lil Jess! We love you to the moon and back!