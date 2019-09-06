I'm Listening: Lil Jess Shares Her Personal Struggle

Radio.com has encouraged people to share their stories and join in on the conversation about mental health and suicide. Our midday host and producer for The Chet Buchanan Show, Lil Jess aka Jessica Rose, shares her personal struggle along with what she experienced during a loved one's struggle.

Our two-hour commercial-free broadcast of I’m Listening will air on 98.5 KLUC this Sunday at 7AM. End the stigma of talking about mental health by sharing your story of how mental illness or suicide has impacted your life. Join the conversation by tweeting @imlistening_org, using the hashtag #ImListening or by entering your story below. Select stories will included in the show.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or any other type of crisis, you are not alone.



If the situation is potentially life-threatening, get immediate emergency assistance by calling 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL)

Phone: 1-800-273-8255



The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This free and confidential service will provide crisis resources for you or your loved ones. Their website also offers a live chat for anyone in need.



Crisis Text Line (741-741)

TEXT: TALK to 741-741



The Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis, and it is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Their trained Crisis Counselors are available for coping with any painful emotion for which you need support.