The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, July 23, 2019
It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!
July 23, 2019
With all this "Storm Area 51" nonsense, an animal shelter in Oklahoma City was inspired to host their own event; "Storm The Shelter". Last Friday, they posted an event encouraging people to come adopt a pet to protect them from any Area 51 aliens that escape. Their post of three different dogs in tinfoil hats is adorable and their #StormTheShelter went viral. A bunch of pets have been adopted and the animal shelter has raised over $2,400 so far.