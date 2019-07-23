The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, July 23, 2019

It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

July 23, 2019
Lil Jess
Lil Jess

(Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features

With all this "Storm Area 51" nonsense, an animal shelter in Oklahoma City was inspired to host their own event; "Storm The Shelter".  Last Friday, they posted an event encouraging people to come adopt a pet to protect them from any Area 51 aliens that escape.  Their post of three different dogs in tinfoil hats is adorable and their #StormTheShelter went viral.  A bunch of pets have been adopted and the animal shelter has raised over $2,400 so far.

Tags: 
98.5
98.5 KLUC
The Chet Buchanan Show
Good Feeling Story of The Day
Good Feeling
The Good Feeling Story of the Day
Feel Good
KLUC
Weiner Dog
Animal Shelter
Storm the Shelter
Area 51
Storm Area 51