The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, July 23, 2019

With all this "Storm Area 51" nonsense, an animal shelter in Oklahoma City was inspired to host their own event; "Storm The Shelter". Last Friday, they posted an event encouraging people to come adopt a pet to protect them from any Area 51 aliens that escape. Their post of three different dogs in tinfoil hats is adorable and their #StormTheShelter went viral. A bunch of pets have been adopted and the animal shelter has raised over $2,400 so far.