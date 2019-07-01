15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 307
OMG! Did You Dip Yourself In AXE?
July 1, 2019
This was our favorite part of the show... that's why it made "15 Pretty Good Minutes." Let's settle this: Is AXE body spray "ok or not ok"?
