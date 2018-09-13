Why Don't We hit the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night (September 11). The band performed the title-track to their debut album, "8 Letters," live for James Corden's audience members.

Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron, Jonah Marais, and Daniel Seavey formed together in 2016. The recent televised performance marked Why Don't We's late-night debut following their successful album launch just last month.

Why Don't We's "8 Letters" debuted on the Billboard 200 in the top 10. The guys will kick off their North American tour in the spring of 2019.

Watch Why Don't We perform "8 Letters" on The Late Late Show below.