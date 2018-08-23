Watch Maren Morris Perform Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman"

The country star pays tribute to the Queen of Soul during Las Vegas show!

August 23, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Maren Morris is among several country acts to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin since her passing on August 16. The 28-year-old honored the Queen of Soul during her concert last Friday by performing a cover of "Natural Woman" in Las Vegas.

Related: Chris Stapleton Covers Aretha Franklin's "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man"

"This song is written on the soul of millions, something I realized in the short time we had at sound check the other day to work it up in Aretha's honor. It was effortless; it's in our bones, ready to emerge at a moment's notice," Morris' bass player, Annie Clements, shared to Instagram.

The country star gave a breathtaking performance for the west coast crowd while opening up for tour mate Niall Horan. "All hail Queen Aretha. Love singing this this weekend," Morris said.

Watch Maren Morris perform Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman" below.

Tags: 
maren morris
Aretha Franklin

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 140 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla gets mad that grown women can't wear pigtails. Spence is outraged and wants to sell his house. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 139 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who takes their shoes off on a plane, honestly? Chet is Hosting Mrs. America. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 138 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla and Buddy reached a new milestone in their relationship, Is this girls Doctor boyfriend trying to break up with her? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes