Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Announces Star-Studded Performance Lineup

Angels invite Kelsea Ballerini, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, and more to hit the runway!

November 1, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

SIPA USA

Are you ready Angels?

The 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special will return to New York City December 2. It will feature a star-studded lineup of performers including Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts who will all earn their wings on the runway during the world's biggest fashion event. 

Related: The Chainsmokers & Kelsea Ballerini Perform "This Feeling" on 'The Ellen Show'

"Only one show brings together the biggest names in music and the top models around the globe for an exciting hour of entertainment and style," said Rob Mills (SVP Late Night & Specials, ABC).

While the production is typically held in the Big Apple, it has also previously aired live from London (2014), Paris (2016), and Shanghai (2017). The Victoria's Secret Angels consist of Adriana Lima, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendal Jenner, among others. 

The #VSFashionShow will air Sunday, December 2 at 10/9c on ABC.

Tags: 
Victoria's Secret
Kelsea Ballerini
Shawn Mendes
Rita Ora
The Struts
The Chainsmokers

Recent Podcast Audio
Is a 15 Year Age Difference THAT Big of a Deal? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 185 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet, Spence and Kayla are Pretty Good at Guessing Costumes, but Terrible at Movie Screams. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 184 The Chet Buchanan Show
Halloween: It's No Treat The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 183 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes