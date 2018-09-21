Rita Ora Takes Fans to 'Phoenix' With Sophomore Album

Plus, the pop star delivers new single, "Let You Love Me"!

September 21, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Although it's been six years since the release of Rita Ora's debut album, the pop star is ready to take us to Phoenix. Yes, the highly-anticipated sophomore album will officially drop November 23.

Related: Rita Ora Shares Her 12 Songs For Everything from Making Out to Working Out

The 27-year-old shared the news earlier this week on social media while also unveiling her new single, "Let You Love Me." The track is the first taste of new music to be featured on Phoenix.

The London based singer-songwriter and actress shared the music video for "Let You Love Me" as well. Phoenix features previously released songs and collaborations by Ora such as "Girls" (Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX), "Lonely Together" (Avicii), "Your Song," and more. 

"I hope you all enjoy watching it as I did making it #LYLM Let me know what u think," Rita Ora shared to Twitter.

 

Tags: 
Rita Ora
Phoenix

Recent Podcast Audio
Team USA's A'ja Wilson on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
Patton Oswalt on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
Lea Michele on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 158 The Chet Buchanan Show
Why won't she take him to the gym? Lea Michele and Patton Oswalt call in. Kayla watches WHAT show? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 157 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes