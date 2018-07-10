Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin
The "Love Yourself" singer shared the news via Instagram!
Justin Bieber has confirmed his engagement to Hailey Baldwin. The global superstar popped the question while on vacation in the Bahamas with the 21-year-old model.
"We got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT," Bieber wrote on Instagram.
Bieber and Baldwin first sparked relationship rumors in January of 2016 and had split up by August. The couple then became official once again in June 2018, which led to the "Love Yourself" singer's proposal on July 7.
"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude," Baldwin shared to Twitter.
Congratulations, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin!
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
