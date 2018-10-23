Ellie Goulding & Diplo Tease New Collaboration

The British pop star readies new era for fans!

October 23, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Burberry

Ellie Goulding will kick off a new era October 24 with the release of "Close To Me." The British pop star has collaborated with DJ and record producer, Diplo, while also featuring Swae Lee on the track.

Related: Ellie Goulding Engaged to Caspar Jopling

Goulding's "Close To Me" drops tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET and is the first song to come since her 2015 album, Delirium. The 31-year-old recently blacked out her social media accounts leaving everyone in suspense.

Goulding has since shared cryptic cheetah print themed images as well as a ten second teaser. While we wait for the official drop, see the posts below and check back for the official unveiling of "Close To Me."

Tags: 
Ellie Goulding
Diplo

Recent Podcast Audio
Between Chet and Spence, Who Knows Davey Better? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 178 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey has a huge announcement that will change the show FOREVER. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 177 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 176 The Chet Buchanan Show
Sherri does not like Kayla's Jokes. Spence writes a song for IKEA. Davey is convinced you need to tip Wedding DJs. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes