'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27 Celebrity Lineup Revealed

The ABC dance competition returns September 24th!

September 12, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

© AdMedia / Getty Images

The celebrity lineup for season 27 of Dancing with the Stars has been announced. The ABC dance competition will return on Monday, September 24 which includes a new star-studded cast.

Joe Amabile, Bobby BonesNikki GlaserEvanna LynchJuan Pablo di PaceAlexis RenMary Lou RettonJohn SchneiderTinasheDanelle Umstead, and DeMarcus Ware will compete for the 2018 Mirrorball Trophy.

The cast was joined by their host Tom Bergeron to discuss the upcoming season and more on Good Morning America earlier today. Dancing with the Stars first debuted in 2005 and continues to bring fans a variety of professional and celebrity talent.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere live on Monday, September 24 at 8/7c on ABC.

