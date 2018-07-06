Dan + Shay Deliver "Tequila" Remix Featuring R3HAB

It's time to grab the "Tequila" because Dan + Shay have released a remix for their smash hit. The track marks the country duo's fourth No. 1 single while delivering the new collaboration with R3HAB.

"Tequila" is featured on Dan + Shay's brand new self-titled album which was released June 22. The record represents who Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are as artists as well as where they're going.

"A little something to say thank you for our #1 album + #1 song this week," Dan + Shay shared to Twitter. "A little something for the lake, the backyard, the rooftop, the beach..."

Dan + Shay also released a new duet with Kelly Clarkson titled "Keeping Score."

Dan + Shay are currently out on the road as a supporting act on the Rascal Flatts' 2018 Back To Us Tour.

Listen to Dan + Shay's "Tequila" remix featuring R3HAB below.