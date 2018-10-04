Latoya Holman

21 Voices of Pride: Latoya Holman, Member of the National Human Rights Campaign Board of Governors

Las Vegas LGBTQ Influencers and Community Allies Share the True Meaning of 'Pride'

October 4, 2018
Features
Las Vegas PRIDE

As we countdown to Las Vegas Pride 2018 October 19 to 21, Entercom Las Vegas asks LGBT influencers and community allies to speak out on what "pride" means to them.

Latoya Holman, member of the National Human Rights Campaign Board of Governors and a HRC Las Vegas Gala Tri-Chair, says:

"I am most proud of my African American father who served in Vietnam alongside a gay service member—and whose life was protected by this service member. [My father] taught me to love all people and to understand that LGBTQ people deserve equal rights and that our family would always stand with them in that pursuit.

It important to celebrate pride in our lives every day because the truth about who we are and who we love is what guides us.  If you can't live in truth, then you are not experiencing the best that life can offer you."

Las Vegas Pride 2018
features
21 Voices of Pride
LGBTQ
98.5 KLUC
Las Vegas Pride
Latoya Holman
Human Rights Campaign

